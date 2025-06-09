Senate Hails FG’s Commitment To Growing Local Capacity

Share

Senate Committee on Local Content has commended President Bola Tinubu, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) on ongoing efforts to deepen local participation in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

Senators Joel Thomas and Ede Dafinone, the Chairman and Vice Chairman of the Committee, gave the commendation at the end of a two-day oversight visit to the NCDMB headquarters in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

In a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Abuja, Thomas said NCDMB had demonstrated the requisite capacity for actualisation of the objectives of the act setting it up.

He reaffirmed President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to growing local capacity in the oil and gas sector. in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda.

