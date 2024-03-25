Senate Hails Army, Security Agencies Over Rescue Of Kuriga Pupils

Following a successful operation that resulted in the release of abducted students from LEA Primary School, Kuriga in the Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, the Senate Committee on the Nigerian Army hailed the Army and other security agencies on Monday.

The committee’s chairman, Senator Abdulaziz Yar’adua, noted in a statement that the rescue effort was exceptional and that it positioned the military and other security personnel as the best among equals. The mission was completed quickly and in accordance with the military rule of engagement.

In a statement, the committee’s chairman, Senator Abdulaziz Yar’adua, noted that the rescue effort was exceptional in that it positioned the military and other security personnel as the best among equals. He also noted that the mission was prompt and appropriately responsive in accordance with the military rule of engagement.

In spite of this, Yar’adua, a senator from Katsina Central who serves in the 10th Senate, claimed that the military has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to safeguarding national security, even after collaborating with local vigilantes and other security forces.

READ ALSO:

“It is with profound gratitude and admiration that we commend the Nigerian Army and other Security Agencies for their swift and successful rescue operation that led to the safe return of kidnapped students of LEA School Kuriga in Chikun LGA of Kaduna State.

“The heroic efforts of our gallant troops, working in conjunction with local authorities and government agencies, have once again demonstrated their unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety and security of our nation.

“It is heartening to note that these rescued individuals have since been conveyed and handed over to the Kaduna State Government for further care and necessary action, bringing hope and relief to their families and loved ones,” he said.