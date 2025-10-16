Senate Grills New INEC Chairman, Amupitan

The Senate has commenced the grilling of the new Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Joash Amupitan, at the National Assembly complex.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu had formally written to the Senate, seeking the confirmation of Amupitan as the new INEC chairman.

In the request read on the floor of the Senate on Tuesday by the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, President Tinubu seek the swift confirmation of Amupitan following the resignation of the former Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu.

Senator Akpabio also read other communications from the President regarding appointments that require legislative approval.

According to the letter, the nomination is in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution, which mandates Senate confirmation for such appointments.