…Wale Edun begs for closed door session on fuel subsidy proceeds

…As Chamber ordered NOA, NAN DGs to re- present proposals

The Senate, on Thursday, comprehensively subjected Ministers and Heads of Agencies to intense scrutiny, over the 2025 money bill currently before the National Assembly for consideration and passage.

Some of the top shots in the Executive arm who were thoroughly grilled by the apex legislative Assembly on the 2025 budget during the defence include the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun.

Others who were also seriously interrogated on the fiscal document are: the Director General of National Orientation Agency (NOA) Mallam Lanre Issa- Onilu and his counterpart in the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Ali Mohammed Ali.

While the Minister of Finance, Wale Edun and the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Atiku Bagudu were put on hot seats by the Senate Committee on Appropriations, the DG of NOA and that of NAN, had very tough sessions with the Senate Committee on Information and National Orientation.

The Minister of Finance received barrage of questions from some members of the Appropriations Committee on state of implementation of the 2024 budget, particularly the capital component.

Senator Abdul Ningi (PDP Baichi Central), in particular, asked the Minister of Finance to explain how proceeds from fuel subsidy removal were expended in the 2024 fiscal year.

“What is the budget performance achieved so far, for 2024 fiscal year, particularly in terms of the capital expenditure.

“We haven’t heard from the Minister how much has been saved from the removal of fuel subsidy and how much has been expended.

“We also haven’t heard from the Ministers about the debt servicing. How much have we actually used to service our debt in 2004?

“How much are we expecting to service the debt in 2005? Finally ,will the Minister of Finance guarantee that the extension of the capital component of the 2024 budget to June 30, 2025 will give the desired results in terms of implementation that has a very low percentage now?”

Apparently unsettled by the question, the Minister hurriedly requested the Committee to accord him a close door session for detailed response to the question.

“Are we in a closed door session? If we are not in a closed door session, I will humbly seek for that for detailed explanations on the questions asked”, he said.

The Committee Chairman, Senator Solomon Olamilekan (APC Ogun West), accordingly asked journalists to excuse them for the closed door session.

Earlier at another budget defence session, the Senate Committee on Information and National Orientation had with agencies under its purview, the Director General of NOA, Mallam Issa- Onilu and his counterpart in the News Agency of Nigeria, Ali Mohammed Ali, were ordered to re- draft and re- present their budgetary proposals for 2025 fiscal year.

The Committee chaired by Senator Kenneth Eze (APC Ebonyi Central), tackled the NOA DG on the National Identity Project being implemented by the agency, as he insisted that the project was not known to Nigerians, particularly, those residing at the grassroots.

However, the NOA DG, told the Committee members that the project was very necessary in putting in place, the right value system, saying: “The challenge we have about value system is about National Identity which is very necessary at galvanising Nigerians for Nation building, national development and growth”.

The Committee however, insisted that he should go back for re – drafting programmes of the agency to be captured and appropriated for, in the 2025 fiscal year.

The Director General of News Agency of Nigeria, also face a very hot session with the lawmakers, and was told to go and reconcile disjointed figures presented in the 2024 budget implementation before coming for appropriation of projected figures for 2025 fiscal year.

