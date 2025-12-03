The Senate is gearing up to commence the screening and confirmation of the Minister of Defence nominee, General Christopher Musa.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday, December 2, nominated General Musa as the new Defence Minister following the resignation of Abubakar Badaru on Monday.

The development was communicated in a letter sent to the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, by President Tinubu during plenary.

After reading the letter to the Senator, Akpabio said the screening would be done immediately.

The Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, has moved a motion to suspend relevant rules of the Senate on floor privileges to allow the nominee, the Special Adviser to the President on Senate Matters, Senator Basheer Lado and other Ministry of Defence officials and other military officers in the entourage of the nominee.

He also said that the main screening would be done behind closed doors immediately after introductory remarks by the nominee.