Senate Frowns at IOCs for Turning Nigeria to Extractive Zone

The Senate, on W e d n e s d a y , frowned at the extractive operational model being carried out in Nigeria by Chevron, Exxon and other oil companies without manufacturing content as done in other countries.

This was as the National Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) told the apex legislative Assembly to invite the oil companies for explanations on their extractive mode of operation without manufacturing content in Nigeria.

Senate Committee on Local Content, during its interactive session with the management of NCDMB, on Wednesday, lamented that Chevron, apart from crude oil exploration in Saudi Arabia, also manufactured polypropylene, one of the waste products from gas to produce syringe, which earns Saudi Arabia $6 billion annually.

The Committee point- ed out that Exxon oil was doing the same in United States of America (USA), by making the country, the third largest producer of polypropylene. The Senate Panel, chaired by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (PDP Kogi Central), wondered why the same international oil companies exploring crude oil in Nigeria, would not use waste products from crude oil for manufacturing of needed products in the country.

The lacuna in the operational model of the International oil companies, according to the Committee, led to the collapse of Jubilee Syringe Plant in Bayelsa due to lack of the needed raw material (polypropylene).