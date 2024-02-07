Senate Frowns At Chevron, Exxon, Others For Turning Nigeria To Extractive Zone

The Senate, on Wednesday, frowned at the extractive operational model being carried out in Nigeria by Chevron, Exxon, and other oil companies without manufacturing content as done in other countries.

This was as the National Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), told the apex legislative Assembly to invite the oil companies for explanations on their extractive mode of operation without manufacturing content in Nigeria.

Senate Committee on Local Content, during its interactive session with the management of NCDMB, on Wednesday, lamented that Chevron, apart from crude oil exploration in Saudi Arabia, also manufactures Polypropylene, one of the waste products from gas to produce Syringe which earns Saudi Arabia $6 billion annually.

The Committee pointed out that Exxon Oil was doing the same in the United States of America (USA), by making the country, the third-largest producer of Polypropylene.

The Senate Panel, chaired by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (PDP Kogi Central), wondered why the same international oil companies exploring crude oil in Nigeria, would not use waste products from crude oil for manufacturing of needed products in the country.

The lacuna in the operational model of the International oil companies, according to the Committee, led to the collapse of the Jubilee Syringe Plant in Bayelsa due to a lack of the needed raw material (Polypropylene).

The Chairman of the Committee argued that since NCDMB said that it doesn’t have the power to make the international oil companies diversify their mode of operations, they should be summoned to give explanations on why they were turning Nigeria into extractive zone and not a manufacturing zone, as done in other countries.

“We cannot just allow the oil companies to turn Nigeria into an extractive zone as far as exploration of crude oil is concerned, but a manufacturing one as well, with attendant economic value.

“This Committee shall, therefore, summon the affected oil companies to appear before it on how what is available in Saudi Arabia, USA, and others, can be replicated in Nigeria,” she said.

The Committee, however, expressed pleasure with the disclosure made by the Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Engr Felix Ogbe, on a $50 million grant for research and $20 million for women in oil and gas.