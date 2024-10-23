Senate: Federal Medical Centre, Gembu Bill Scales Second Reading

Share

A Bill seeking a legal framework for the establishment of Federal Medical Centre Gembu has scaled through a second reading in the upper chamber of the National Assembly.

The bill sponsored by Senator Haruna Manu representing Taraba Central Senatorial District of Taraba passed its first reading last July.

If eventually passed into law, the FMC will service Gembu which is six ( 6) seven (7) hours drive from Jalingo and other towns such as Gashaka and Karumi, it’s definitely not for people on the Mambila, Sardauna LGA alone as this will bring healthcare closer to so many communities.

The bill which was presented on the floor of the Senate by the Majority Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele was endorsed by the majority of members and promptly passed through second reading.

Share

Please follow and like us: