Senate Extends Implementation Of 2023 Budget/Supplementary Appropriation To March 31

The Senate, on Thursday, extended the implementation of the 2023 budget and the supplementary Appropriation till March 31, 2024.

The National Assembly passed the sum of N21.8 trillion and a supplementary Appropriation of N2.1 trillion for the 2023 Fiscal year.

The apex legislative Assembly passed the resolution following the adoption of the Bill seeking to amend the 2023 Appropriation Act and the 2023 Supplementary Budget.

Presenting the bill, the Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, explained that the recent 2023 Capital Releases to MDAs were unlikely to be utilized before 31 December 2023 due to late release mandates of the Funds which would lapse if the Capital implementation date was not extended beyond 31st December 2023.

He stressed that, in view of the critical importance of some key projects nearing completion, it was expedient to grant an extension of the expiration clause to avoid compounding the problem of abandoned projects.

The lawmakers noted that, given that some of the projects were not provided for in the 2024 Budget under legislative considerations, the need to extend the implementation year from 31st December 2023 to 31 March 2024 of both Acts had become expedient.

The Senate Leader reiterated that the bill if passed would allow full utilization of the capital releases in order to help reflate the economy.

Accordingly, after a clause-by-clause consideration of the bill at the Committee of the Whole, it was passed by the Senate.