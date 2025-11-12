Senate Dismisses Reports Of Alleged Plot To Remove Akpabio

The Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, on Wednesday, refuted media reports alleging a plot to remove the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, saying the reports were false, misleading, and intended to sow confusion within the National Assembly.

Bamidele, while addressing his colleagues during plenary, said that there was no discussion or contemplation among Senators regarding Akpabio’s removal, emphasising that the Chamber remained united and focused on national priorities.

“There was no attempt by any of our colleagues, nor any discussion around the possibility or otherwise of the removal of the Senate President from office,” Bamidele stated.

“We are totally united and have developed a zero-tolerance attitude toward distractions because there are urgent issues of public importance we need to attend to. Reports like that are calculated to create confusion.”

Bamidele’s clarification followed earlier comments by Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, representing Abia North, who had addressed Senate journalists on Tuesday regarding rumours of internal disputes in the Senate.

Kalu, a former Governor of Abia State, reaffirmed that the Senate remained firmly behind Akpabio’s leadership, stressing that there was no crisis within the Red Chamber.

Despite this, some media outlets misrepresented his remarks, suggesting that he confirmed plots to unseat the President of the Senate.

Setting the record straight, Kalu dismissed the claims as baseless and unfounded.

“Were you there?” he asked a reporter who raised the question. “Even if there were attempts, we will never allow that to happen. We are one big family, and it’s not going to happen.”

The Abia North Senator further described the alleged tension as nothing more than a “family misunderstanding,” insisting that Senators were united in their legislative responsibilities and in supporting the Senate leadership.

With both Bamidele and Kalu affirming the Chamber’s cohesion, the Senate has effectively put to rest speculations of any rift or impeachment plot, reiterating its commitment to legislative stability, national development, and cooperation under Akpabio’s leadership.