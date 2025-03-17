Senate Dismisses Natasha’s Arrest Allegations

Share

The Nigerian Senate on Monday dismissed the allegations made by the suspended Senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan regarding a planned arrest upon her return from the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) event in New York.

Akpoti-Uduaghan made this claims in a recent interview on Sunday while fielding questions on why she attended the UN Inter-Parliamentary Union in New York despite not securing the needed official approval.

Speaking midway through her interview, the senator alleged that she knew plans were underway to arrest her as soon as she stepped foot in Abuja.

She said, “I’m aware there are plans underway to arrest me as soon as I arrive in Abuja.

“The Senate President Akpabio sent three staff members, headed by the Chargè D’Affairs of the Nigerian embassy in New York, to evacuate me from the United Nations premises right after my speech.

“I was rescued by parliamentarians from other countries and the security.”

READ ALSO

Dismissing the allegation, the Senate Spokesman, Adeyemi Adaramodu, in a press statement said that Senate President Godswill Akpabio and the Senate have no reason to engage with Akpoti-Uduaghan on the matter.

Adaramodu suggested that Akpoti-Uduaghan was being troubled by her own actions at the IPU.

“If she’s being haunted by her unguarded vituperations against Nigeria at the IPU in faraway New York, she should spare the Senate, which is not ready to be her accomplice in such a sordid voyage,”

“She’s looking for her lost content creation needle in a haystack.

“The Senate President and the Nigerian Senate have no reason to join issues with her anymore.” he stated.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

