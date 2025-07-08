Senate Dismisses Delaying Concurrence Bills From House Of Reps

The Senate on Tuesday reacted to allegations by the House of Representatives that the red chamber has persistently delayed granting concurrence with most legislative initiatives originating from the green chamber.

New Telegraph recalls that the House of Representatives had resolved to suspend further consideration of bills originating from the Senate, citing persistent delays in the red chamber’s concurrence to House-passed legislation.

The lower chamber also accused the Senate of deliberately stalling the legislative process, citing its failure to act on over 140 bills passed by the House of Representatives, many of which were sponsored by the Speaker, Abbas Tajudeen.

Dismissing the claim, the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, and Leader of the Senate, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele noted that the Senate would never joke with any legislative initiative or request from the House of Representatives, revealing that it considered at least six of such concurrence bills just last week.

According to Akpabio specifically said the upper chamber “cannot joke with concurrence bills from the House of Representatives,” saying the Senate would continue to work, as effectively as possible, with lawmakers in the green chamber.

The Senate President said: “It takes two hands to clap. We have been attending to the bills from the House of Representatives. We are still going to attend to them. And we will continue to work together in the interest of Nigeria and Nigerians.”

Bamidele further said: “I just want to put it on record that without attempting to respond to what was published in some newspapers about the Senate not working on concurrence bills from the House of Representatives.

“For the record, we have been doing what we are supposed to do. Only last week, the Senate concurred to six bills from the House of Representatives. We know we have the principle of reciprocity that governs our operations. But this does not necessarily mean garbage in, garbage out.

“We have the duty, as the foremost democratic institution in the country, to exercise due diligence on the bills. We will continue to consider concurrence bills from the House of Representatives the same way they considered our own bills. We will ensure that it is given attention in overriding public interest. I just want to say this for the record.

“We have been attending to these concurrence bills from the House of Representatives. We will continue to do what we are supposed to do consistent with our mandates under the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended.”