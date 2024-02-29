Senate Directs PSC To Recruit 10 Candidates From Each Of 774 LGAs

The Senate, on Thursday, directed the Police Service Commission (PSC), in conjunction with the Nigeria Police Force, to recruit a minimum of ten candidates from each of the 774 Local Government Councils in Nigeria.

The Senate also directed its Committee on Police Affairs and Legislative Compliance, to ensure compliance with the recruitment directive.

The apex legislative Assembly took these decisions following its consideration of a motion titled: “Need for the Police Service Commission and the Nigerian Police Force to adhere to the federal character principle in the recruitment of constable into the Nigerian Police.

The motion was sponsored by Senator Emmanuel Memga Udende, representing Benue North East on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

While presenting his motion, Udende told the Senate that the Federal Government under the leadership of then President Muhammadu Buhari, as part of the federal government’s strategy to promote community policing, ordered the recruitment of 10,000 constables annually as part of measures to address the nation’s security challenges with emphasis on Local Government areas.

He also noted that the current government under President Bola Tinubu was in continuation of the policy of recruiting 10,000 Police constables.

According to him, the recruitment is supposed to be conducted based on the equality of Local Governments in view of the fact that it was for community policing.

Part of the motion reads: “further aware that the recruitment on the basis of local government is to give effect to the federal character principle which was borne out of the need to ensure evenness in spreading government appointment to promote inclusion, representation, a sense of belonging and balance in the polity.

“Notes that the underlying philosophy of the federal character principle is providing equality of access in public service representation to curb dominance by one or a few sections of the country either in the federal, state, or local government; otherwise, it will create lopsidedness.

“Also notes that section 14 (3) of the 1999 constitution as amended, captures the federal character by providing that “The composition of the Government of the Federation or any of its agencies and the conduct of its affairs shall be carried out in such manner as to reflect the federal character of Nigeria a and promotes national unity and also to commend national loyalty, thereby ensuring that there shall be no predominance of person from a few ethnic or other sectional groups in that government or any of its agencies.

“Furthermore notes that according to section 318 of the 1999 constitution as amended ” Federal Character of Nigeria” refers to the distinctive desire of the people of Nigeria to promote national unity, foster national loyalty, and give every citizen of Nigeria a sense of belonging to national as expressed in section 14 (3) and (4) of this constitution;

“Concerned that there is currently an ongoing recruitment exercise being carried out on state basis as against the local government areas as initially contemplated for the purpose of balance of representation, equality, and fairness in the system.”

However, addressing journalists on the motion, Udende kicked against the establishment of State Police, explaining that the crazy mentality of some Nigerian politicians, especially the Governors, remained the reason he was opposed to the creation of state police.

The lawmaker, who was the Deputy House of Representatives Committee Chairman on Police Affairs during the previous dispensation pointed out that the mentality of most political elites in Nigeria was low, so if they had state Police, they would use it to harass and intimidate political opponents.