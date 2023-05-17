Senate directs CNA to transmit Constitution Alteration Bill No. 58 to Buhari for assent

The Senate yesterday mandated the Clerk to the National Assem- bly (CNA), to transmit the Constitution Alteration Bill No. 58 to President Muham- madu Buhari for assent, in line with the provisions of the Authentication Act.

The bill, among other things, seeks to provide for independent candidacy in presidential, governorship, national and state assemblies and local government councils elections. Similarly, the apex legislative Chamber also directed the Clerk to transmit to the President, Constitution Amendment Bill No. 46, which seeks to include the presiding officers of the National Assembly in the membership of the National Security Council. The two proposals were part of the Constitution Alteration Bills transmitted to State Houses of Assembly for concurrence last year but not part of the 35 bills which received the required Gunmen murder 40 in fresh Plateau attacks, kidnap 15 in Abuja approval of 24 out of 36 state assemblies. Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, in- formed his colleagues during plenary that the Gombe State House of Assembly had approved the Constitution Alteration Bill Nos. 46 and 58 and forwarded its resolution to the National Assembly. Omo-Agege, who is the Chairman of the Senate Ad hoc Committee on Constitution Review, noted that with the approval of the Gombe Assembly, the bills on the independent candidacy and inclusion of National Assembly presiding officers in the National Security Council membership had met the provisions of Section 9(2) of the constitution for passage. After adopting the mo- tion, the Upper Chamber directed the Clerk to transmit the bills to the President for his assent.

The Senate had earlier transmitted 35 Constitution alteration bills to the President for assent out of which 19 were rejected and 16 signed into law. On May 2, 2023, the Na- tional Assembly approved a uniform retirement age for judicial officers after it met the constitutional require- ment. The state assemblies that are yet to forward their resolutions on the Constitu- tion Amendment Bills are Jigawa, Kebbi, Kwara, Pla- teau and Taraba. There are certain re- quirements for independent candidacy as proposed in the legislation, which in- clude the following: *For any Nigerian to contest the presidential election as an independent candidate, he or she must obtain the verified signa- tures of at least 20 per cent of registered voters from each state of the federation provided that a registered voter shall not sign for more than one independent can- didate in respect of the same office.

*For governorship, the independent candidate must obtain the verified signatures of at least 20 per cent of registered voters from each of the local gov- ernment areas of the state. The bill also states that anyone willing to contest National Assembly elec- tions, he or she must obtain the verified signatures of at least 20 per cent of reg- istered voters from each of the local government areas in the respective senatorial district or federal constitu- ency. The proposed legislation empowers the Independent National Electoral Commis- sion (INEC) to prescribe the payment of administrative fees by independent can- didates for the respective elections. It also mandates the elec- toral umpire to waive 50 per cent of the administrative fees for female candidates.