Senate Deputy Chief Whip, Nwaebonyi Flag-Off Construction Of N400m Civic Center

Share

The Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate, Onyekachi Nwaebonyi has flagged-off the construction of ultra modern Civic Center in Isopbumini Mbeke Isieke LGA of Ebonyi State.

Speaking at the event, Nwaebonyi who is the Federal Lawmaker representing Ebonyi North Senatorial Zone in the National Assembly, explained that the civic center would be a state-of-the-art facility, a multipurpose centre that stands a chance of creating job opportunities and increasing socio-economic activities in the area.

Nwebonyi elected on the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC) during the 2023 general election, noted that he attracted the civic centre in fulfillment of his campaign promises to his people, who were in dire need of both civic centre, roads, electricity and other life touching projects.

“I restated my unwavering commitment towards offering quality representation and delivery of more dividends of democracy to my constituents”

“No Local Government Area in Ebonyi North Senatorial zone, will be left out in my developmental roadmap as a Senator”.

He announced that he would be flagging off a 10 km internal road in Izzi Local Government Area by December 2024.

“Other road projects in both Ohaukwu and Izzi Local Government Areas, Nnodo-Amike Aba within the Nkaliki axis of Ebonyi LGAs, would be kicked off soon”

Earlier in a remark, the Ebonyi State Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development Engr Francis Ori, commended the Senator for complementing the policies and programmes of the state government.

He described Senator Nwaebonyi as a capacity lawmaker that has attracted many impactful infrastructural projects including roads, electricity, housing for the widows, scholarships, and other empowerment programs in less than two years in office.

“The civic center remains very symbolic, when completed it would be one of the best in Ebonyi state and will enhance it’s socio-economic development”

Share

Please follow and like us: