Senate Demands Compliance With Federal Character Principle

…Warns Galaxy Backbone Limited of Arrest Warrant

The Senate has reiterated its commitment to ensuring strict compliance with the Federal Character Principle in the recruitment of workers across all government institutions.

The apex legislative Assembly gave this assurance at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja, at a public hearing tagged “Equal Opportunities for All”.

The lawmakers who attended the hearing vehemently condemned Galaxy Backbone Limited’s flagrant disregard for the principle in its employment so far, describing such actions as a breach of the nation’s Constitution.

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Federal Character and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Senator Allwell Onyesoh (Rivers East/PDP), expressed the position of the Committee and by extension the Senate, during the Committee’s equal opportunities hearing with the management of the Federal Character Commission.

The hearing aimed to review the recruitment activities at Galaxy Backbone Limited, an agency under the Federal Ministry of Communications & Digital Economy and to assess its compliance with the Federal Character Principle under the supervision of the Federal Character Commission.

Lawmakers expressed great concerns over allegations that the agency had failed to adhere to the constitutional requirement for equitable representation in its employment processes.

“They also inquired whether the Federal Character Commission had issued the waivers and certificates of compliance that allegedly enabled the agency’s non-compliance.

Senator Onyesoh decried Galaxy Backbone Limited’s repeated disregard for the principle, noting that the organization had ignored four consecutive invitations to appear before the Committee, describing this action as a show of disrespect for the authority of the National Assembly and warned that such behaviour would no longer be tolerated.

Reacting to reports that a certificate of compliance had been issued to Galaxy Backbone Limited despite its lopsided employment practices, the Executive Chairman of the Federal Character Commission, Dr Muheeba Farida Dankaka, refuted the claims.

She appealed to the Committee for more time to enable the Commission to review its records and provide a more detailed report. Dr. Dankaka stated that she could not confirm whether the Commission had issued a certificate of compliance to Galaxy Backbone Limited on the matter.

Following deliberations, the lawmakers unanimously resolved to adjourn the hearing to allow the management of the Federal Character Commission to prepare for further scrutiny.

While directing its Clerk to re-invite all parties involved, the Committee also issued a stern warning to Galaxy Backbone Limited, mandating the agency to appear at the next hearing, threatening that failure to comply would result in the issuance of a warrant of arrest against the management the firm for disregarding the authority of the National Assembly.

According to the Chairman of the Senate Panel, the resolutions of the Committee were a reflection of its determination to uphold constitutional principles and ensure fairness in the employment practices of all government institutions.

He stressed that the Committee’s decision underscored its firm stance against perceived impunity and highlighted the importance of transparency, equity, and accountability in recruitment into the public sector.

