Senate Defers Approval Of Emergency Rule In Rivers

The Senate, on Wednesday, deferred consideration of a motion seeking to approve the proclamation of a State of Emergency in Rivers State by President Bola Tinubu.

Although, the authorities of the apex legislative Assembly did not give an official reason for the deferment, the New Telegraph learnt that it was because the Senators in attendance could not produce the two-thirds majority required to ratify the proclamation by President Tinubu.

Accordingly, while stepping down the other four items listed on the Order Paper of the day, the Upper Chamber also stepped down the motion on the emergency rule in Rivers State, which was sponsored by the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele.

Other items stepped down are the report of the Committee on Tertiary Education and TETFund on the “Federal University of Medicine and Medical Sciences, Egbe, Kogi State (Establishment) Bill, 2025”; a motion on the “Urgent need to address systemic abuse and ineffective implementation of the federal character principle in Nigeria’s public service”; and three bills for concurrence from the House of Representatives.

The motion on the Proclamation of State of Emergency in Rivers State was first stepped down as the first item on the Orders of the Day at the beginning of plenary until 3 pm, supposedly to allow the Chamber to treat other issues first.

However, the proposal was eventually stepped till the next legislative day (Thursday) for possible debate and approval of the federal Lawmakers as required by the Constitution.

To approve the declaration, the Senate requires a two-thirds majority, which is 73 out of 109 Senators, to allow the emergency rule to take effect.

An insider in the Senate, who preferred not to be mentioned in print, told New Telegraph that they first shifted the motion till 3 pm because they did not have up to 73 Senators in the Chamber that would produce the two-thirds majority required for the approval.

The source further revealed that, shortly before 3 pm, they observed that the number of Senators in the Chamber did not improve, making it obviously impossible to succeed with the intended approval of the emergency rule proclamation in Rivers State.

New Telegraph also learnt that the motion was eventually deferred to be taken the next legislative day, to enable the stakeholders to embark on massive lobbying of the Lawmakers, convincing them to attend plenary and also to support the motion for approval.

The Senate, as stated in the motion, noted with serious concern that Rivers State had been experiencing serious political crises and disturbances which presently constituted great threats to peace, order, good governance, security, and safety to the state and her citizens.

It also noted that “the state has been at a standstill since the crises started with the good people of Rivers State not being able to enjoy the dividend of democracy.”

The Upper Chamber further observed that the magnitude of the crises had overwhelmed the State government as the parties involved did not allow good sense to prevail and bring about peace in the State, hence the federal government attempted to restore peace, security and good governance.

The Senate also expressed worries that there was a clear and present danger of the crisis as some militants had threatened fire and brimstone with security report of disturbing incidents of vandalization of oil pipelines.

The Assembly said that it was convinced that there was a need to provide adequate and extraordinary measures to restore good governance, peace, order and security in Rivers State.

President Tinubu had on Tuesday declared a State of Emergency in Rivers following the prolonged political crisis in the oil-rich South-South State.

Tinubu made the proclamation during a nationwide broadcast, suspending Governor Siminalayi Fubara; his Deputy, Ngozi Odu; and all the members of the House of Assembly for six months.

The President, however, nominated a former Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd) as the administrator to take charge of the affairs of the state for the first six months, hinging his decision on Section 305 of the 1999 Constitution, saying he can’t continue to watch the political situation in Rivers escalate without taking any action.

