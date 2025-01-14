Senate Decries MDA’s Poor Remittances To Federation Account In 2024

Share

The Senate, yesterday, expressed serious concern about low remittances of revenues generated in 2024 by ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) and some government-owned enterprises (GOEs) to the Federation Account.

The Chairman, Joint Finance Committee of the Senate and House of Representatives, Senator Sani Musa, expressed the displeasure of the Senate in Abuja, during an interactive session on the MDAs’ revenue projections for 2025.

The MDAs at the meeting included: Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) and Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB). Others were: Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) and Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC).

Sani said the Senate was deeply worried about the widening disparity between the substantial revenue accruals to the MDAs and their consistently low remittances to the federation account.

“This trend undermines the government’s capacity to fund critical infrastructure and social services, calling to question issues of inefficiency, mismanagement and possible revenue leakages,” he said.

