Senate Decries High Airfares, Summons Aviation Minister

The Nigerian Senate on Tuesday summoned the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, alongside airline operators and other stakeholders, to explain the recent surge in domestic airfares.

The resolution followed a motion raised by Senator AbdulFatai Buhari (APC, Oyo North) during plenary, highlighting the skyrocketing costs of air travel, with one-way tickets from Abuja to Lagos now ranging between N400,000 and N600,000. Buhari warned that the steep fares threaten mobility and could disrupt travel nationwide, especially with the yuletide rush approaching.

The Senate tasked the Committee on Aviation to engage the minister, regulators, and industry stakeholders to clarify the reasons behind the hikes and propose immediate measures to stabilize ticket prices.

Several senators spoke in support of the motion. Senator Solomon Adeola (APC, Ogun West) noted that airline operators have received numerous concessions, including reduced costs for spare parts, and must therefore justify the fare increases. Senator Adamu Aliero (APC, Kebbi Central) emphasized the necessity of the minister’s appearance, while Senator Onyekachi Nwebonyi (APC, Ebonyi North) called the 400 percent increase unacceptable and suggested establishing a national carrier.

Senator Orji Kalu (APC, Abia North) cited rising operational costs and the soaring price of spare parts as reasons for the fare hikes, a position that drew strong disapproval from several lawmakers.

The Senate urged immediate interventions to protect air travellers and ensure affordable domestic flights ahead of the festive season.