Senate Declares Edo Central Senatorial Seat Vacant

The Senate has officially declared the Edo Central senatorial seat vacant following the inauguration of Senator Monday Okpebolo as the Governor of Edo State.

This development which aligns with constitutional provisions stipulating that a legislator’s seat becomes vacant when they assume an executive position was announced during the Senate’s plenary session on Wednesday.

Senator Okpebolo’s transition to governorship left the Edo Central senatorial district without representation in the National Assembly.

To address this, the Senate has formally directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a by-election to fill the vacant seat.

INEC is expected to announce the timetable and guidelines for the election in the coming days, ensuring that the people of Edo Central have their representative restored promptly.

