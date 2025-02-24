Senate Debunks Influencing Siting Of 5-Mini LNG Plants In Kogi

Share

The Senate yesterday influenced the claims that it influenced the siting of five mini- Liquefied natural gas (LNG) plants in Ajaokuta, Kogi State.

In a statement, the Committee on Gas Chairman Jarigbe said Prime LNG, NGML/Gasnexus LNG, BUA LNG, Highland LNG, and LNG Arete are private sector-driven initiatives, not federal projects.

He explained that the ventures were neither driven nor coordinated by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), nor were they influenced by any Senator or political entity.

Jarigbe spoke following the allegations by the representative of Kogi Central in the Senate Natasha Akpoti while narrating her side of her clash with Senate President Godswill Akpabio on a radio programme on Friday.

Natasha had alleged that she was removed as the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Local Content due to her influence in siting of five mini-LNG plants in Ajaokuta.

Jarigbe said the decision to locate the LNG plants was solely decided by the private investors after assessing the economic viability, availability of a gas pipeline, and access to gas for the effective functioning of the plants.

He said Natasha and other members of the National Assembly were invited to partake in the engagements of the projects their presence however had in no way indicated undue influence in the siting of the projects.

Jarigbe said: “The misconception that the siting of these projects in Ajaokuta was done at the behest of Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan is completely unfounded.

“The claim that her role or involvement in the siting of the LNG plants played a part in her replacement is categorically incorrect.

“As Chairman of the Senate Committee on Gas, I have received numerous inquiries from concerned Nigerians questioning why Ajaokuta was selected as the site for these Plants.”

“Private investors make decisions based on the profitability and sustainability of their investments, not political affiliations or considerations.”

Share

Please follow and like us: