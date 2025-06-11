Senate C’ttee Visits Pilgrims’ Hotel Affected By Fire

Share

The Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs has commended the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), for taking swift response and action in rescuing Nigerian pilgrims from their hotel razed by fire.

The committee gave the commendation in a statement by NAHCON’s Principal Information Officer, Malam Shafi’i Muhammad, in Makkah yesterday.

Muhammad said the committee, led by Senator Ali Ndume, paid a visit to Imaratus Sanan hotel where a fire incident occurred on June 7.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that others on the tour were senators Sahabi Ya’u, Sharafadeen Ali and Abdulhamid Ahmad.

The NAHCON information officer said the senate contingent was received at the site of the incident on Shari Mansur Street, by the NAHCON Chairman, Prof. Abdullahi Usman.

He said: “The NAHCON chairman was accompanied by the Commissioner of Planning, Research, Statistics, Information and Library Services (PRSILS), Prof. Abubakar Yagawal.

