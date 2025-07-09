Senate C’ttee Reaffirms Commitment To Security

The Senate Committee on Army has lauded the efforts and sacrifices of troops under Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) for their relentless fight against Boko Haram insurgents and other criminal elements in Nigeria’s North East region.

The commendation came during an oversight visit by the committee to the Theatre Command headquarters in Maiduguri, Borno State. Led by its Chairman, Senator Abdulaziz Yar’adua, the delegation visited the command as part of its constitutional oversight responsibilities.

Speaking during the visit, Senator Yar’adua reaffirmed the committee’s commitment to supporting the Nigerian Army and ensuring that it is adequately equipped to carry out its constitutional duties. He also praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his continued efforts and concern for national security, as well as his administration’s support for the armed forces.

“The Senate Committee is here in accordance with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Senate rules, to monitor the use of funds appropriated to the Nigerian Army. This ensures accountability and effectiveness in combating insurgency,” Senator Yar’adua said.

He further assured that the committee will escalate the recommendations received during their engagements with the military leadership to the appropriate authorities. He emphasized that the Senate remains committed to appropriating necessary funds to enhance the operational capacity and welfare of the troops.

In his welcome remarks, the Theatre Commander of Operation Hadin Kai, Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar, described the visit as both symbolic and strategic. He noted that it reflects the Senate’s strong commitment to national security and concern for the wellbeing of the troops.

“Your presence here today demonstrates your understanding of the challenges we face and your willingness to engage with those on the frontlines,” General Abubakar said.

He added that the oversight engagement offered OPHK an opportunity to brief the lawmakers on its operational status, achievements, ongoing challenges, and areas requiring legislative intervention.

General Abubakar concluded by assuring the committee of the unwavering professionalism and dedication of the troops in the continued fight against terrorism, emphasizing their resolve to restore lasting peace and stability to the region.

The Senate Committee’s visit is expected to influence future legislative decisions aimed at improving the Nigerian Army’s operational efficiency and sustaining the progress made in the North East.