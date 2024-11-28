Senate C’ttee On Army Screens Oluyede Behind Closed Doors

Share

The Senate Committee on the Army, yesterday, screened the Acting Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede for appointment as the substantive COAS.

The Committee led by their Chairman, Senator Abdulaziz Yar’Adua, screened the Army Chief in closed session for security reasons.

Addressing journalists shortly before the doors of the meeting venue were shut, Yar’Adua said that the screening and legal confirmation process of nominees form an important part in legislative engagement.

He noted that the Senate at its sitting on Tuesday read the request of the President, seeking the confirmation of Oluyede’s appointment as Chief of Army Staff.

He said the National Assembly remained the only arm of government vested with powers to make for peace, order and good governance of the country.

He said: “As a result, the Parliament must be seen to respect and take active notice of and uphold any law relating to national legislation, and judicial pronouncement made by a court of competent jurisdiction in matters affecting the nation.

“This underscores the seriousness attached to the discharge of our jurisdiction on behalf of Nigerians in performing this screening exercise of the nominee as required by the law of the Federation.

“This is in order to ensure efficiency and drive effectiveness of institutions and their operators in fulfilling their respective roles and responsibilities in the spirit and culture of service. It is a known fact that our nation is currently bedevilled with a multiplicity of security challenges requiring cogent and urgent solutions.

“May I, however, commend the gallantry of the officers and men of the AFN for the success recorded so far in the war against terror, curtailing of insurgency and other criminalities within the country, even to the laying down of their lives.

“This screening exercise intends to bring to bear your professional skills, experiences and expertise base on your strategic security knowledge and vision towards defending Nigeria from external aggression.

“This is being done through maintaining its territorial integrity: securing its borders from violation on land suppressing insurrection and acting in aid of civil authorities to restore order among others.”

