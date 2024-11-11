Senate C’ttee Chair Seeks Strong Mitigations Against Subsidy Removal

Share

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Finance, Senator Sani Musa, has clarified that while he supported the removal of fuel subsidy, strong mitigating measures against negative impacts on average Nigerians, should be put in place by government.

Musa made the clarification in a statement he personally signed and forwarded to journalists yesterday night, saying that such mitigating measures that should be put in place included strategic investments in social welfare programs, improvements in security, and support for economic growth at all levels.

The statement reads: “When I said, “Removing subsidy is the best thing that happened to Nigeria,” my assertion was not intended to overlook or diminish the economic challenges faced by Nigerians.

“Rather, it was a statement grounded in the reality that, for years, subsidy payments have lined the pockets of a few powerful individuals at the expense of the nation.

“Hundreds of billions of naira that should have been channeled into vital infrastructure, education, and healthcare ended up benefit – ing a few privileged, depriv – ing over 230 million Nigerians of necessary resources and opportunities.”

Share

Please follow and like us: