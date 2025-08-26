Senate C’ttee Begins Retreat On Petroleum Reforms In P’Harcourt

The Senate Committee on Downstream Petroleum has commenced a five-day retreat in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, to drive comprehensive reforms in the sector.

Committee Chairman, Senator Suleiman Abdurrahman Kawu, described the retreat as both a “call to service” and a “covenant of responsibility,” pledging that it would produce a focused legislative agenda to deliver tangible results for the nation.

He urged members to engage deeply with pressing industry challenges and devise forward-thinking policy solutions aligned with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“The work we do here is fundamental to the economic well-being of our nation. This retreat is not merely a discussion; it is a dedicated effort to formulate laws that will ensure stability, efficiency, and growth in this vital sector,” Kawu said.

Kawu commended regulatory agencies, industry operators, civil society organizations, and the media for their roles in fostering transparency and accountability in the petroleum industry.

The retreat brings together key stakeholders, including representatives from the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), private refinery operators, oil marketers, and host community leaders.

Discussions will also review progress on the implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021, focusing on the Midstream and Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund and the Host Community Development Fund.