Senate Constitutes 11-Man C’ttee To Probe Abuse Of Firearms, Killings Of NCS Officers

The Senate, on Wednesday, constituted 11-man ad-hoc committee to investigate the immediate and remote causes of alleged abuse of firearms and indiscriminate killings of Nigerians by officers of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).

The Senate expressed serious worries at the increasing rate of killing of innocent Nigerians by officers of the Service, following a motion of urgent public importance, sponsored by Senator Abdulazizi Musa Yar’adua, representing Katsina Central.

The Red Chamber asked the Nigeria Customs Service to fish out the erring officers and investigate the incident that led the Custom operatives to open fire on unarmed civilians in Katsina State recently and other incidences across the country.

It also urged the Nigeria Customs Service to improve on the training of its personnel in handling of firearms, especially fire discipline when dealing with Nigerian citizens.

The title of the motion is: “Urgent need to investigate the abuse of firearms by officers of the Nigeria Customs Service in Katsina.”

The Committee, which has a retired Customs Officer, Senator Francis Fadahunsi, PDP-Osun East as Chairman, has six weeks to present report of its findings to the Senate..

Other members of the Committee include Senators Shuaibu Lau(PDP-Taraba) Kawu Sumaila (NNPP- Kano), Tony Nwoye (LP Anambra), Umar Sadiq,(APC-Kwara) Akpan Sampson, (PDP-Akwa-Ibom) and Senator Solomon Adeola, (APC-Ogun)

Others are Senator Abdulaziz Yar’adua (APC-Katsina), Olajide Emmanuel (APC-Ondo), Mohammed Muntari (APC-Katsina) and Napoleon Bali (PDP- Plateau)

In his lead debate, Senator Yar’adua noted that on 14th August 2021, the former Governor of Katsina State, Rt. Hon. Aminu Bello Masari, threatened to sue the NCS over the killing of residents during border drills in the State.

He said: “during this same period, the House of Representatives invited the former Comptroller General of Customs Col Hamid Ali (rtd) to appear before it to explain the circumstances leading to the unfortunate incident.

He noted that ,”by the recurring killings of innocent people by customs operatives in Katsina, the House of Representatives on 3rd February 2022 ordered the NCS to pay ₦390 million as compensation to families of 10 victims that were killed and 13 others injured in Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State.

He future noted that officers of the NCS at a location near Gorar Yammama highway, shot indiscriminately at the vehicle conveying the Chief of Staff to the Governor, with other aides and close family members.

In their contributions, Senators Ahmed Lawan, Solomon Adeola, Abdulaziz Yari, among others commended the sponsor for the motion and decried the alleged killings of Nigerians by the NCS.

However, Senator Francis Fadahunsi, who noted that the NCS in the last seven years had been militarized, while urging the new administration to begin the de-militarisation of the NCS, said that his Committee during the 8th Senate had raised the matter of militarization of NCS officers, saying that their complaint was not considered due to influence of nepotism by those in power.

In his remarks, the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpiabio, noted that the Senate must look at the issue holistically, given the submissions of lawmakers on the motion, pointing out that the contributions by Senators revealed that people had been shot at different times, hence the need to for a holistic investigation.