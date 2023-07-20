Senate Constitutes 11-man C’ttee To Probe Abuse Of Firearms, Killings By NCS Officers

The Senate, yesterday, constituted an 11-man ad-hoc committee to investigate the immediate and remote causes of alleged abuse of firearms and indiscriminate killings of Nigerians by officers of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS). The Senate expressed serious worries at the increasing rate of killing of innocent Nigerians by officers of the Service (NCS), following a motion of urgent public importance, sponsored by Senator Abdulazizi Musa Yar’Adua, representing Katsina Central.

The Red Chamber asked the Service to fish out the erring officers and investigate the incident that led the Custom operatives opening fire on unarmed civilians in Katsina State recently and other incidents across the country. It also urged the NCS to improve on the training of its personnel in handling of firearms, especially fire discipline when dealing with citizens. The title of the motion is: “Urgent need to investigate the abuse of firearms by officers of the Nigeria Customs Service in Katsina.”

The Committee, which has a retired Customs Officer, Senator Francis Fadahunsi (PDP-Osun East) as Chairman, has six weeks to present a report of its findings to the Senate. Other members include: Senators Shuaibu Lau (PDP- Taraba) Kawu Sumaila (NNPP- Kano), Tony Nwoye (LP Anambra), Umar Sadiq, (APC-Kwara) Akpan Sampson, (PDP-Akwa-Ibom) and Senator Solomon Adeola, (APC-Ogun) Others are Senator Abdulaziz Yar’Adua (APC-Katsina), Olajide Emmanuel (APC-Ondo), Mohammed Muntari (APC-Katsina) and Napoleon Bali (PDP- Plateau) In his lead debate, Senator Yar’Adua noted that on August 14, 2021, the former Governor of Katsina State, Rt. Hon. Aminu Bello Masari, threatened to sue the NCS over the killing of residents during border drills in the state.

He further noted that officers of the NCS, at a location near Gorar Yammama highway, shot indiscriminately at the vehicle conveying the Chief of Staff to the Governor, with other aides and close family members. In their contributions, Senators Ahmed Lawan, Solomon Adeola, Abdulaziz Yari, among others commended the sponsor for the motion and decried the al- leged killings of Nigerians by the NCS.

However, Senator Francis Fadahunsi, who noted that the NCS in the last seven years had been militarized, while urging the new administration to begin the de-militarisation of the NCS, said that his Committee during the 8th Senate had raised the matter of militarization of NCS officers, saying that their complaint was not considered due to influence of nepotism by those in power. In his remarks, the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, noted that the Senate must look at the issue holistically, given the submissions of lawmakers on the motion.