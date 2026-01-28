Senate Considers Electoral Matters C’ttee Report On Electoral Bill 

…As electronic transmission tops recommendations

The Senate will, on Thursday during plenary session, carry out clause-by-clause consideration of the report of its Committee on Electoral Matters on the recommendations made on the Electoral Act Amendment Bill.

This is even as the electronic transmission of election results formed a major recommendation in the report of the Committee, which will be laid on the floor of the Senate on Thursday.

The apex legislative Assembly took the decision on Wednesday to consider the report on Thursday, when the Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele (Ekiti Central), informed Senators that the report billed for consideration should be circulated to all the Senators for scrutiny ahead of clause-by-clause consideration on Thursday.

Bamidele also, after a brief tete-a-tete with the President of the Senate, informed the lawmakers that a closed-door session would be held on the report before general consideration at the Committee of the Whole.

According to a copy of the report obtained by our correspondent, on page 45, a new subsection (3) was introduced into the 2022 Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill 2025, to put a check on the manipulation of election results and ballot box snatching.

The Section states that “INEC shall electronically transmit election results from each polling unit to the IREV portal in real time, and such transmission shall be done simultaneously with physical collation of results”.

Also, a new subsection 2 was introduced to Section 77 to make the offence of failure of Presiding Officers to sign and stamp ballot papers and results announced by them, a punishable offence.

Section 47(2) and (3) were also amended by substituting the words “smart card reader” with the words “Bimodal Voter Accreditation System”.

Similarly, the Senate Committee on Electoral Matters in the report, amended Section 54(1) to check abuse of the electoral process by those who take advantage of visually impaired and incapacitated voters by barring any political party agent, candidate or official from accompanying such voters into the voting compartment.

The Committee recommended further for more stringent measures against buying and selling of voters’ cards by agents of political parties by increasing N500, 000.00 in Section 22 to N5, 000.000.00million.

In his remarks, the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, appealed to all Senators to study copies of the report given to them ahead of final consideration and approval.

He said: “Distinguished colleagues, as suggested by the leader, please let’s look into the report very well ahead of final consideration tomorrow first from closed door session and at the committee of the Whole”.