The Nigerian Senate, on Tuesday, confirmed the nomination of Dr Aminu Yusuf from Niger State as the Chairman of the National Population Commission (NPC).

Other confirmed nominees are: Hon. Kigbu Joseph Haruna (Nasarawa State) and Tonga Betara Bularafa (Yobe State) as National Commissioners of the NPC.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had submitted the names of the three nominees for screening and confirmation for appointments.

The resolution of the Red Chamber followed its consideration and approval of the recommendations of the Senate Committee on National Identity and National Population during plenary.

Presenting the report, the Chairman of the Committee, Senator Victor Umeh (LP – Anambra Central), said the three nominees were found to be fit and proper for appointment into the respective positions attached to their names in the NPC.

He therefore recommended them for confirmation by the Senate. Senators voted overwhelmingly to support their confirmation when Senate President Godswill Akpabio put the question of their confirmation to a voice vote. Akpabio thanked the committee for the speedy screening of the nominees and presentation of their report. “Population census is a very dicey thing; it helps in all facets of planning. May they succeed where others failed. I congratulate the President for fishing out people of integrity for appointment into key positions,” Akpabio stated.