Senate Confirms Udeh For Ministerial Appointment

The Senate, on Thursday, confirmed the nomination of Dr. Kingsley Udeh from Enugu State for appointment as a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The confirmation followed the screening of Dr. Udeh, who currently serves as the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in Enugu State by the Committee of the Whole.

Responding to questions from senators during the exercise, Udeh said his strong background in research, academia, governance, and development policy would enable him to contribute effectively to President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

He pledged to serve the nation with diligence and integrity if sworn in as a member of the Federal Executive Council.

Dr. Udeh, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), told the Senate he was born in 1978 while responding to personal background questions.

Lawmakers also engaged him on national and diplomatic issues, including Nigeria’s response to recent threats by former U.S. President Donald Trump to “invade Nigeria” over alleged religious killings.

In his response, Udeh said President Tinubu was handling the matter through diplomatic channels, describing it as “a matter of diplomacy rather than law.”

He also weighed in on the ongoing debate about separating the offices of the Attorney-General of the Federation and the Minister of Justice, stressing that the success of either model depends on the integrity and independence of the officeholder.

Satisfied with his performance, the Senate asked him to “take a bow” and subsequently confirmed his nomination.

Dr. Udeh’s appointment comes after the resignation of Uche Nnaji, the former Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, who stepped down following a certificate scandal.

Presiding over the plenary, Senate President Godswill Akpabio commended President Tinubu for nominating Udeh, describing him as a “fit and proper person” for the ministerial position.

“Let me thank Mr. President for the nomination of Dr. Kingsley Udeh. He appears to be a fit and proper person to be a minister. He has acquitted himself as a well-bred Nigerian, acknowledging his parents.

I hope he will bring his wealth of experience to the federal cabinet and help realise the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr. President,” Akpabio said.