Senate Confirms Tinubu’s Seven Ministerial Nominees

…As opposition Senators hail Tinubu for inclusive govt

The Senate, on Wednesday, confirmed the appointments of seven ministerial nominees, recently forwarded to it by President Bola Tinubu.

This was even as Senators from opposition parties commended President Bola Tinubu, for appointing Ambassador Bianca Odumegu-Ojukwu, who is a member of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), as Minister of State, Foreign Affairs.

The nominees were confirmed after evening subjected to screening that lasted about five hours during Senate plenary.

However, some of the nominees who had served the country in different capacities in the past, and were confirmed by the Senate, were simply asked to introduce themselves and take a bow and go.

The ministerial appointees who were screened and confirmed are: Dr Nentawe Yilwatda, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Muhammadu Dingyadi, Minister of Labour and Employment and Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, Minister of State, Foreign Affairs .

Others are: Dr Jumoke Oduwole, Minister of Industry, Trade and Development, Idi Maiha, Minister of Livestock Development, Yusuf Ata, Minister of State, Housing and Dr Suwaiba Ahmad, Minister of State for Education.

While screening the nominees, the Senators gave a clean bill of health to Ambassador Bianca Ojukwu, wife of former Governor of Eastern Nigeria, the Late Chukwuemeka Odumegu-Ojukwu, and six others, forwarded to them by President Tinubu.

In his contribution, Senator Victor Umeh (Labour Party, Anambra Central), said that with Bianca Ojukwu joining the Federal Cabinet, the country was looking forward to opening more doors to reconciliations and for many other things to come.

He said: “Those things that her husband stood for, she also stand for them. We have worked together. She will continue to canvass for equality of rights.

Senator Tony Nwoye (LP, Anambra North), said: “This is one of our best. Incidentally we are not in the same party.

Also contributing, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe (APGA Abia South), commended President Tinubu, for extending his appointments to people from the opposition parties, saying that it was an indication of the President’s intention to build a government of national unity.

He said: “Bianca Ojukwu is our own Mother in APGA. Too many things have been said here about the nominee but I chose to pick two key issues about her.

“While I adopt all the sentiments that have been said about her, I must say that by bringing an APGA person to be a Minister, Mr President has already started what we have been clamouring for as Unity government and looking for National integration.

“Another recommendation to Mr President which most people have forgotten, is that the previous Senates have always said that Mr President sending nominees for confirmation must attach them with their portfolios.

“Today, we are seeing that the President has started by letting us knowing the portfolios of those that will go to different areas. That is commendable, and so, I think that having been done today should be sustained by all Presidents that will come and even in other changes because I know there will be other changes.

“What I mean is that may be there will be more APGA persons that will come to help this government.”

In her presentation, Ambassador Ojukwu lamented the poor state of the country’s embassies abroad, regretting that poor funding had put the them in deplorable conditions that do not represent Nigeria’s standing in the comity of nations.

According to her, it was imperative to renovate the buildings and make the surrounding suitable for lawmakers to use when them come to those countries, and to interface with foreign partners, noting that among the country’s challenges was commitment to service, adding “If we are committed to serving this nation with the focus of finding peace, we shall succeed.”

Bianca, who had served as Commissioner for Peace and Reconciliation in Anambra State which focused on unraveling the causes of insecurity in the South East, stressed the need for a robust foreign policy that would change the country’s standing internationally.

President Tinubu had penultimate week carried out a minor cabinet reshuffle that sacked some ministers, reassigned a few and appointed seven new ones.

