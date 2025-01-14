Senate Confirms Tinubu’s Nominees For N’West, S’East Commissions

Share

On Tuesday, the Senate confirmed President Bola Tinubu’s nominees for the newly established North West Development Commission (NWDC) and South East Development Commission (SEDC).

The confirmation followed the presentation of a report by Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, Chairman of the Senate’s ad hoc committee on regional developments.

Kalu who is representing Abia North and former Governor of Abia State said the nominees met all the necessary qualifications and requirements to hold public office during their screening.

“After a thorough evaluation of their credentials and interactions during the screening process, we are confident they possess the expertise and experience to drive the objectives of these commissions,” Kalu said.

For the NWDC, Lawal Samai’la Abdullahi was confirmed as Chairman, while Abdullahi Shehu Ma’aji was confirmed as Chief Executive Officer.

The other confirmed nominees for the North West Commission are:

– Yahaya Umar Namahe

– Aminu Suleiman – Ja’afar Abubakar Sadeeq – Yahaya Aminu Abdullahi – Muhammad Ali Wudil – Shamsu Sule – Nasidi Ali – Chukwu Chijioke – Ahmed Mohammed – Ahmed Rufai Timasantyu – Macdonalds Michael Uyi – Babatunde Dada For the SEDC, Emeka Nworgu was confirmed as Chairman, while Mark Okoye will serve as Managing Director. The confirmed nominees for the South East Commission are: – Ugochukwu Agballah – Okey Izenwa —Hyacinth Ikpor – Chidi Echeazu – Ifeanyi Agwu – Nasiru Usman – Hamma Adama – Ali Kumo – Edward David Onoja – Orure Kufre Inima – Daniel Akwari – Joke Adebayo-Chukwuma – Stanley Ohajuruka – Sylvester Okonkwo – Toby Okechukwu – Anthony Agbo – Clifford Ogbede

