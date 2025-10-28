Senate Confirms Sadiq Yelwa As N-HYPPADEC MD

On Tuesday, the 10th Senate confirmed the reappointment of Abubakar Sadiq Yelwa as the Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (N-HYPPADEC) for another four-year term.

The Upper Chamber of the National Assembly confirmed Yelwa following the consideration and adoption of the report presented by the Senate Committee on Power, which screened and recommended his reappointment based on his performance and qualifications.

According to the Chairman of the Committee, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, the committee found the nominee suitable for reappointment during his screening.

The lawmakers, in their contributions, supported the nomination of Yelwa for reappointment by President Bola Tinubu.

They voted overwhelmingly to approve the nomination of Yelwa for a second term in office when Senate President Godswill Akpabio put the matter to a voice vote.

His reappointment by Tinubu, now confirmed by the Senate, is expected to ensure continuity in the commission’s programmes and strengthen federal efforts to promote equitable development in power-producing regions.