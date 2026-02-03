On Tuesday, the Senate approved the nomination of Hon. Justice Joseph Olubunmi Kayode Oyewole for appointment as a Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

The approval followed the consideration and adoption of a report by the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, which conducted the screening of the nominee and recommended his confirmation.

Presenting the report, the Chairman of the Committee, Senator Adeniyi Ayodele Adegbonmire (APC, Ondo Central), said Justice Oyewole was screened on Thursday, January 29, 2026, and was found qualified for the appointment.

“The committee did the screening on Thursday, 29th January 2026. Questions were asked of the nominee, which he answered intelligently and accurately.

“The Senate Committee on the issue of Human Rights and Legal Matters has scrutinised the curriculum vitae and other documents of the nominee.

“We recommend that the Senate approve the confirmation of the nomination of Honourable Justice Joseph Olubunmi Olukayode Oyewole, JCA, for appointment as a Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria,” Adegbonmire said.

The nomination was subsequently approved when the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, put the committee’s recommendation to a voice vote, with lawmakers unanimously endorsing the appointment.

In his remarks, Akpabio offered prayers for the nominee, expressing hope that his appointment would strengthen justice delivery in the country.

“I pray that through him and others already there, justice will be served to the commonest man in this country, and justice will be served even to the Senators. I pray.”

While wishing Justice Oyewole success in his new role, the Senate President further prayed for divine guidance in the discharge of his duties.

“I pray God to grant him the wisdom to do justice to all and sundry irrespective of status,” Akpabio said.

Akpabio also commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the nomination, describing it as appropriate and uncontroversial.

“I further congratulate Mr President for finding a square peg in a square hole that had no issues, which made it possible for the Senate to collectively and unanimously endorse his nomination as a Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria,” he added.