Senate Confirms Oyedele As Minister Of State For Finance

On Wednesday, the 10th Senate, March 11, confirmed the appointment of Taiwo Oyedele as Minister of State for Finance under the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the confirmation of the outgoing Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms would be followed by a screening by the lawmakers.

The Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, announced the confirmation after lawmakers cleared the nominee through a voice vote at the Committee of the Whole.

The lawmakers spent over two hours grilling the nominee before eventually confirming him as a minister-designate.

New Telegraph recalls that President Bola Tinubu nominated Oyedele to replace Doris Uzoka-Anite, who was moved to serve as the minister of Budget and National Planning (state).

Days after his nomination, President Tinubu forwarded his name to the Red Chamber, seeking the lawmakers’ confirmation.