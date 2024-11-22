Senate Confirms Oloworaran As Substantive PENCOM DG

Share

The Senate, yesterday, confirmed the nomination of Omolola Oloworaran for appointment as the Director General of the National Pension Commission (PENCOM).

President Bola Tinubu had last month, written to the Senate seeking the confirmation of the nominee. Senate made the confirmation following its consideration and adoption of the Report of its Committee on Establishment and Public Service during plenary.

The Chairman of the Committee, Senator Cyril Fasuyi (APC, Ekiti North) in his presentation, said the committee observed that the nominee possessed the requisite legal requirement specified under the provisions of sections 19 (2), (5)(6), and 26 of the Pension Reform Act-2014, Act No. 4 necessary for appointment to the position of Director-General of the National Pension Commission.

He added that as of the time of this report, there is no objection against Oloworaran’s appointment, noting that the Committee established both in fact and in law that, the nominee, has satisfied the requisite requirements and “is hereby affirmed to be qualified, fit and proper person suitable for appointment as the DirectorGeneral of the National Pension Commission.”

