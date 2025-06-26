Senate Confirms Nwuche As Chairman S’South Devt Commission

The Senate on Thursday confirmed former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Chibudom Nwuche, as Chairman of the South-South Development Commission (SSDC).

It also confirmed Usoro Offiong Akpabio from Akwa Ibom State as the Managing Director of the Commission.

Tijani Yahaya Kaura, the nominee representing the North-West, was not cleared after failing to submit the required documents and refusing to appear before the screening committee. The committee noted that the window remained open to Kaura should he eventually present himself for the screening process.

Other confirmed members of the SSDC Board include Larry Odey from Cross River, Charles Zuofa from Bayelsa, Nkereuwem Ebong from Akwa Ibom, Chika Chinedu from Rivers, Femi Oise from Edo, Charles Sylvester Enukhowhate from Delta, Tabitha Iliya Sallah from the North-East, Yusuf Rasaq Amao from the North-Central, Joseph Mmamal from the South-East, and Bukonola Braimoh from the South-West.

Those confirmed as Executive Directors are Marcus Nie Eji as Executive Director of Projects (Rivers), Engr. Aganaba Preye Steven as Executive Director of Social and Human Capital Development (Bayelsa), Timi Alari Ayibatonye as Executive Director of Corporate Services (Delta), Joseph Ugheoke as Executive Director of Commercial and Environmental Development (Edo), and Ambassador Sony Abang as Executive Director of Finance (Cross River).

The confirmations followed the presentation of the report by the Senate Committee on South-South Development Commission, chaired by Senator Benson Konbowei (PDP, Bayelsa Central).

While presenting the report during plenary, Senator Konbowei urged the Senate to consider and adopt the committee’s findings on the confirmation of nominees for appointment as Chairman, Managing Director, and members of the SSDC Board.

President Bola Tinubu had submitted the list of nominees in May for the Senate’s consideration. The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, read the request during plenary and referred it to the appropriate committee, which was tasked to report back within one week.