Senate Confirms Nomination Of Olukoyode, Hammajoda As EFCC Chairman, Secretary

The Senate on Wednesday, confirmed the nomination of Mr Ola Olukoyode and Mr Muhammad Hammajoda as the Chairman, and Secretary of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) respectively.

The Red Chamber also confirmed along with the two nominees above was Halima Shehu, who assumed office as the chief executive officer (CEO) of the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA).

Olukoyede was named Acting Chairman of the EFCC months after Abdulrasheed Bawa, former Chairman of the anti-graft agency, was suspended by President Bola Tinubu.

President Tinubu had on Tuesday, requested the Senate to confirm Olukoyede and Hammajoda as Chairman and Secretary of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Tinubu’s request was contained in a letter read at plenary by the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

President Tinubu had on Thursday last week, approved the appointment of Mr. Olukoyede to serve as the Executive Chairman of the EFCC and Hammajoda as Secretary of the Commission for a renewable term of four years in the first instance, pending Senate confirmation.

According to a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, “Mr. Olukayode’s appointment followed the resignation of the suspended Executive Chairman of the EFCC, Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa.”