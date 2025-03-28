Senate Confirms Nnana Kalu As NASC Member

Share

The senate has upheld the appointment of Hon. Nnanna Uzor Kalu as a member of the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) alongside 11 members.

The upper chamber had earlier deferred the confirmation of Kalu, the first nominee from the South-east following a petition against him.

At the plenary yesterday, the senate unanimously resolved to approve Kalu’s nomination following a report submitted by the ethics committee.

The committee in its reports requested the Senate to “uphold the nomination of Mr. Nanna Uzor Kalu as Commissioner (South East) in the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) and also approved his screening by the Senate Committee on Establishment for the confirmation by the Senate”.

President Bola Tinubu had appointed the members of the Commission on February 20. Kalu, a former two-term member of the House of Representatives, is the younger brother of Orji Uzor Kalu, the Senator representing Abia north.

The senate had announced the Chairman of the Commission is Saviour Enyiekere, representing the South-south. Other members are Suleiman Hunkuyi (North-west), and Yusuf Yusuf (North-west). Others are Aminu Malle (North-east); Alhaji Mahmud (North-east); Mark Terso (North-central); Salihu Balogun (North-central); Taiwo Oluga (South-west), and Afeez Ipesa-Balogun (Southwest). Festus Odii (South-east); Patrick Giwa (South-south) and Mary Ekpeyong (Southsouth), make up the list.

