Senate Confirms New PENCOM Chairman, Commissioners

The Senate on Tuesday confirmed President Bola Tinubu’s nominees for the Governing Board of the National Pension Commission (PENCOM).

The confirmation followed the adoption of a report on the screening of the nominees, presented by Senator Cyril Fasuyi (APC, Ekiti North), Chairman of the Senate Committee on Establishment and Public Service Matters, during plenary.

Those whose appointments were approved include: Mr. Agbaje Opeyemi Olukayode, representing the South West zone as Chairman; Hafiz Ibrahim (North West) as Commissioner, Technical; Samuel Uwandu (South East) as Commissioner, Inspectorate; Charles Efe Emukwhate (South South) as Commissioner, Finance; and Bello Abubakar Malabu (North East) as Commissioner in charge of Administration.

Senator Fasuyi informed the Senate that the PENCOM Director General, Omolara Oloworaran, had already resumed duties after being screened and confirmed by the Senate in 2024.

In his remarks, Deputy Senate President Senator Jibrin Barau, who presided over the plenary, commended President Tinubu for the nominations, describing the appointees as highly qualified.

“We thank President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for nominating these outstanding Nigerians to occupy these offices. We are confident that they will add significant value to this agency,” he said.