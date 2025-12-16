Senate Confirms New INEC REC, NERC Commissioners

The Senate on Tuesday approved the appointment of Dr. Chukwuemeka Chukwu as a Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) representing Abia State in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In addition, the Senate confirmed the nominations of Aisha Kanti Bello and Dr. Animashaun Fouad Olayinka as Commissioners of the National Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC). Bello was reappointed for another term, while Olayinka joins the commission for the first time.

The confirmations followed the consideration of reports from the Senate Committee on Electoral Matters, chaired by Senator Simon Lalong (APC, Plateau South), and the Committee on Power, led by Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe (APGA, Abia South). Both committees stated that the nominees met all constitutional and professional requirements for their respective roles.

Speaking at the plenary session, Senate President Godswill Akpabio commended the committees and the Senate for the swift confirmation process. He congratulated Dr. Chukwu, urging him to act fairly and uphold democratic principles in his new role at INEC.

Akpabio also praised President Bola Tinubu for submitting a “quality list of nominees,” describing them as “square pegs in square holes” and praying that they are granted the wisdom to serve both politicians and voters justly.