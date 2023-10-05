Senate Confirms Ministerial Nominee Who Fainted During Screening, 2 Others

The Senate yesterday confirmed the ministerial nominee from Kaduna State, Balarabe Lawal, who fainted during his screening. The Upper House also confirmed Jamila Ibrahaim as the Minister of Youths, and Ayo- dele Olawande as the Minister of State for Youths.

There was pandemonium in the Assembly when Lawal, who replaced the immediate past Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, suddenly collapsed after making his presentation to the legislators and was about to take questions from them.

The development forced the Senate to adjourn proceedings for Lawal to be resuscitated. Senate President Godswill Akpabio shouted: “Give him water, give him water and sugar.”

Akpabio also ordered journalists and cameramen out of the chamber, with the live streaming of the screening halted as he declared executive session for more attention to be devoted towards stabilising the nominee.

The nominee was later taken to the clinic. The Senate resumed after about a 45-minute break and thereafter con- firmed the three nominees. President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday had sent their names to the Senate for screening and confirmation.