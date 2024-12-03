Senate Confirms Lt.-Gen. Oluyede As COAS

Share

The Nigerian Senate has officially approved the appointment of Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede as the Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

The confirmation followed a thorough review and acceptance of the screening report presented by the Senate Committee on the Army, chaired by Sen. Abdulaziz Yar’adua.

In its report, the committee detailed Oluyede’s extensive qualifications, professional achievements, and experience, deeming him fit for the position.

It further affirmed that Oluyede met all constitutional and legal requirements, including clearance from the Department of State Services (DSS).

This approval solidifies Oluyede’s role as the country’s top military officer, marking the beginning of his tenure as COAS.

His appointment is seen as a strategic step toward enhancing military operations and addressing security challenges across Nigeria.

Oluyede was appointed as Acting Chief of Army Staff following the sickness of the former Army boss, Taored Lagbaja who later succumbed to death.

Following his death and burial, President Tinubu wrote the Nigerian Senate to confirm Oluyede as the new Chief of Army Staff.

