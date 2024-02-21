Senate Confirms Kelechi Ohiri As NHIA DG

The Red Chamber of the National Assembly, on Wednesday, approved the appointment of Dr Kelechi Ohiri as the Director General of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA).

Ohiri’s appointment was confirmed by the Senate during plenary following the request by President Bola Tinubu.

New Telegraph reports that Ohiri is part of the Chief Executive Officers of Agencies under the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare appointed by President Tinubu in October 2023.

READ ALSO:

Dr. Kelechi Ohiri most recently served as the Managing Director for Strategy at the Global Alliance for Vaccines in Geneva, Switzerland.

He obtained a Masters in Public Health degree from Harvard University (USA) and another Masters degree in Public Policy from Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government following his first medical certification from the University of Lagos.

He has obtained significant experience serving in the World Bank, and McKinsey & Company, and has shaped reforms to the National Health Service (NHS) of the United Kingdom.