Senate Confirms Jamila Abubakar-Sadiq As INEC National Electoral Commissioner

The Senate, on Thursday, confirmed the nomination of Jamila Abubakar-Sadiq, a retired rear admiral, as National Electoral Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), representing the North-east.

President Bola Tinubu, had on February 17, sent a letter to the Senate, requesting the Chamber to confirm the nomination of Abubakar-Sadiq.

The Senator representing Plateau South and Chairman of the Senate Committee on Electoral Matters, Senator Bako.Lalong, presented the report recommending her for confirmation.

Lalong said the Committee reviewed her credentials and screened the nominee before arriving at its recommendation.

“We adopted the methodology of asking for her curriculum vitae. We did the screening of the nominee. She presented her papers, after carefully scrutinising all the relevant documents of the nominee and due consideration of her level of exposure, experiences, performances, qualifications, and integrity.

“The Committee recommends as follows, that the Senate do confirm the nomination of Rear Admiral Jamila Abubakar Sadiq, retired, as National Electoral Commissioner-elect,” he said.

The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, congratulated the nominee and expressed confidence in her ability to strengthen Nigeria’s electoral system.

“I congratulate the confirmed nominee for her elevation, and pray that she will add value of our electoral system, at a time Nigerians are in dire need of credible elections and at a time when the national assembly has made the necesary laws to ensure transparency in elections and that every vote in Nigeria counts,” Akpabio said.

“I wish you a very peaceful and productive stay in INEC as a national commissioner. I do know that she will bring her wealth of experience to bear in the discharge of her services to our nation.

“Whilst at the same time, congratulating the president for continuing to point out women and bring them on board to serve the nation in various capacities.”