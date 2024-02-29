Senate Confirms Four Of Five Nominees As CBN Directors

The Senate on Thursday confirmed four nominees out of the five people sent for members of the Board of Directors of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The nominees were confirmed after Tokunbo Abiru, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Banking, presented a report to the upper legislative house.

The confirmed nominees are Robert Agbede, Ado Yakubu Wanga, Murtala Sagagi, and Olanike Aliyu.

It would be recalled that earlier this month, President Bola Tinubu asked the upper legislative chamber to confirm five nominees.

While presenting his report, Abiru said Urom Eke, the fifth nominee did not appear before his committee for screening.

He said the other four nominees met the requirements expected of them.

“Four out of five appeared for screening and Urom Kalu Eke was not present for the screening,” the lawmaker said, adding, “They exhibited understanding and grasp of the economy.

“The appointments are in accordance with the CBN Act. The nominees possessed the expertise to be members of the board of CBN.

The nominees were cleared by the security agencies.”

Orji Uzor Kalu, senator representing Abia North, said Eke told him that he did not appear for screening because it would be a “conflict of interest”.

“He told me that it will be a conflict of interest because he is a consultant at the World Bank,” he said.