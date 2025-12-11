Senate Confirms Fani-Kayode, Omokri, Ikpeazu, Others For Ambassadorial Roles

The Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs on Thursday approved several high-profile nominees for ambassadorial appointments, including former Minister of Aviation Femi Fani-Kayode, former Minister of Interior Abdulrahman Dambazau, former presidential aide Reno Omokri, Senator Ita Enang, and Senator Grace Bent.

Also cleared were former INEC Chairman Mahmood Yakubu, ex-Governor of Enugu State Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, and ex-Governor of Abia State Victor Okezie Ikpeazu.

During the screening, nominees with established public service records were allowed to follow the Senate tradition of “take a bow and go,” a procedure defended by Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele as a privilege for those with verifiable legislative and public service histories.

The session saw a minor disagreement between Senators Ali Ndume and Adams Oshiomhole over the clearance procedure for Omokri, with Ndume insisting on the bow-and-go approach, while Oshiomhole sought further discussion.

The ambassadorial screenings follow President Bola Tinubu’s November 29 submission requesting Senate approval for the nominees, aimed at filling critical vacancies in Nigeria’s foreign missions, many of which have been operating without ambassadors.