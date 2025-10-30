Senate Confirms Doro As Minister 

The Senate on Thursday confirmed the nomination of Dr. Bernard Doro as a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

President Bola Tinubu had, two weeks ago, written to the Senate requesting the confirmation of Doro, who hails from Plateau State, in accordance with Section 147(2) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

In his letter, President Tinubu explained that Doro would replace Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, who previously represented Plateau State in the federal cabinet as Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction but now serves as the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Following the reading of the President’s letter, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, referred the nomination to the Committee of the Whole for screening and consideration.

During the screening at Thursday’s plenary, Doro pledged to promote transparency and efficiency in humanitarian service delivery.

“I will create a humanitarian ecosystem that is efficient, transparent, and centred on the people being cared for,” he told the lawmakers.

He also vowed to foster inter-agency collaboration to prevent duplication of functions and improve results. “I will build synergy among various government agencies to minimise overlap and ensure effective outcomes. Technology will play a key role in achieving these goals,” Doro said.

After the screening, the Senate President put the nomination to a voice vote, and it was unanimously approved by the lawmakers.

Akpabio congratulated Doro on his confirmation, commending his performance during the screening session.