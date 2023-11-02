Senate Confirms Chira As Auditor-general

The Senate, yesterday, confirmed the appointment of Mr Shaakaa Chira as the Auditor, General of the Federation. The apex legislative assembly confirmed Chira following the consideration of the request of President Bola Tinubu by the Senate Committee of the Whole.

Similarly, the Senate also screened and confirmed seven out of the 10 presidential nominees as Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs). Their confirmation was also as a result of the consideration of the request of President Tinubu, which was presented on the floor of the Red Chamber by the Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele.

Those confirmed are: Mr. Etekarnba Umoren (Akwa-Ibom State), Mr. Isah Ehimeakne (Edo) Mrs. Oluwatoyin Babalola (Ekiti), Mr. Abubakar Ahmed Mai‘aii, (Gombe). Others include, Mr. Shehu Wahab (Kwara), Mr. Aminu Kasimi Idris (Nasarawa) and Mohammed Abubakar Sadiq (Niger).

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, in his remarks after the confirmation, urged the appointees to bring their experience to bear in the discharge of their duties.